The Jackson County government has resumed many of its normal operations as of Friday, May 1.
The move does not, however, include the county's Senior Center, or the county's recreation department programs, fields and playgrounds all of which will remain closed. Senior Center meal delivery will continue as it has throughout the COVID pandemic.
Among other departments reopening are the animal shelter and the county's recreation locations at Hurricane Shoals, Sells Mill Park and Bear Creek boating ramp. The parks will not rent out pavilions, however, nor will the Sells Mill restrooms be open.
"The County will be following CDC, Federal and State guidelines as well as best practices to protect its employees and the public as we transact business," officials said. "We strongly encourage the public to take advantage of our online options to do business with the county. This includes the ability to renew vehicle registrations, pay property taxes, obtain a business license or building permit and file property tax exemptions. Additionally, a lot of these transactions can be handled by mail."
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will also have its regular meeting in-person Monday night at the courthouse.
