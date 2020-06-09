Jackson recorded its 7th COVID death over the last week, according to state data.
The victim was a 78-year-old female who had underlying health conditions.
There have been five female and two male deaths in the county since the virus began its spread in March.
All the victims except one have been white and over the age of 60. One 53-year-old black female has also been a victim of the virus.
Jackson County has had 232 people test positive for the virus with 36 people hospitalized.
Statewide, over 2,200 people have died from the virus.
