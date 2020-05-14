Jackson County is among the top 10 counties in the state for its 2020 Census completion rate.
With a nearly 62 percent return rate, Jackson has outpaced most of the other 158 counties in the state.
But statewide, Georgia is lagging behind the national average and is behind many of the neighboring states return rates.
Census data is important to local communities because it decides things such as representation in the state legislature, how local tax funds are divided and how grants are allocated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.