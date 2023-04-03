A proposed truck stop on Holly Springs Rd. got the green light from the Jackson County Planning Commission at its March 23 meeting.
The commission recommended approval of a truck stop proposed for 16 acres on Bill Wright and Holly Springs roads. Axis Infrastructure is seeking a zoning change (A-2 to HRC) and special use permit for two parcels for the project.
The two parcels would include a 7-Eleven convenience store, fuel pumps and a Peterbilt Truck Sales and Repair Center.
Conditions for project include: Access not being permitted or allowed on Bill Wright Rd. and an additional 20 ft. of right-of-way along the proposed realignment of Bill Wright Rd. is to be deeded to Jackson County prior to the issuance of any land disturbance permit. A traffic study also needs to be completed prior to land disturbance.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will have the final say on the project at its April 17 meeting.
OHTER ACTION
In other business, the planning commission also recommended approval of a multi-tenant commercial project proposed for 5784 Hwy. 124 W in Hoschton.
Applicant Stephen Walker and Viral Parekh of Vantage Commercial Contractors requested a zoning change from A-2 to HRC for two parcels totaling 19.25 acres.
Vantage is only purchasing and planning to use 11 of the 19.25 acres, with the rest remaining undeveloped.
“The applicant intends to develop the property with a vast variety of commercial and retail services and businesses that compliment the local area and community,” read a letter to planning staff.
Proposed tenants include Bodyplex, Ace Hardware, Luma Montessori Daycare, Bru Foundry Taproom and Scratch Kitchen, Gloss Car Wash, University Tire Center, Bigg’s BBQ Outpost, fast casual restaurants, drive-thru fast food restaurants, a Pulse convenience store and a multi-tenant shopping center.
Conditions for project approval include the completion of a traffic study and the dedication of 15 ft. of right-of-way to the county. Both need to be completed prior to the issuance of any land disturbance permit.
OTHER ZONING MATTERS
In other zoning matters March 23, the JCPC recommended approval of:
• a special use permit for a landscaping company within the A-2 zoning for 3.06 acres located at 6134 Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce. Applicant Alfredo Cabrera wants to launch a business on-site to sell mulch, pinestraw and other landscaping supplies. Two conditions for zoning approval are that a 40 ft. minimum natural vegetative buffer must be retained along all property lines abutting residential or agricultural zoned properties and the property must go through the proper land disturbance and/or site development review and permitting prior to any land disturbance.
• a zoning change for 5.57 acres located at 818 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, from A-2 to A-R to subdivide the property into three lots. One condition for approval is that the two existing driveways are to remain serving the three proposed lots, or the additional driveway included in the concept plan needs to be removed with the installation of a shared driveway serving the proposed second and third lots.
• a zoning change for 12 acres on Brockton Loop, Jefferson, from A-2 to A-R to subdivide the property into five lots. Property owners Stephen and Jennifer Turley would like to have the five lots to be able to move back to Jackson County and give farmland access to their family. One condition for zoning approval is that the driveways must meet driveway separation requirements listed within the county’s unified development code, or shared driveways must be implemented. Any flag lots that abut one another must use shared driveways.
