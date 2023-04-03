A proposed truck stop on Holly Springs Rd. got the green light from the Jackson County Planning Commission at its March 23 meeting.

The commission recommended approval of a truck stop proposed for 16 acres on Bill Wright and Holly Springs roads. Axis Infrastructure is seeking a zoning change (A-2 to HRC) and special use permit for two parcels for the project.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.