The Jackson County School System may adjust its plans to reopen later this week, said superintendent April Howard on July 20. Howard said a number of staff members in the system have tested positive for the COVID virus.
"That is an impact on planning and potential adjustment," she said.
Around 18 percent of students in the system have requested virtual learning rather than attending in-school classes, Howard said.
The system plans to reopen Aug. 12 if possible.
In recent days, several Atlanta-area school systems have delayed reopening or moved to online only classes. Nearby Gwinnett County, the state's largest school system, decided this week to open with online classes and no in-person classes due to the virus surge in the state.
The state revised its guidelines for reopening schools last week to focus less on community spread of the virus and more on dealing with the virus within school facilities.
Getting children back into regular school classrooms has been a top priority for President Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. But some other political leaders want schools to delay reopening, fearing it could cause the virus to spread even more.
