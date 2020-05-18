Jackson County Parks and Recreation facilities have reopened this week. Facilities reopened May 18, including all fields, restrooms, walking areas, playgrounds, as well as, some indoor facilities.
"In conjunction with the Governor’s orders, all patrons must maintain social distancing and follow the guidelines issued by the CDC," said county manager Kevin Poe. "JCPR staff will be sanitizing restrooms two times per day and the playgrounds once per day."
Poe said that team practices and organized games won't begin until June 6.
"We are excited to be able to allow our citizens to enjoy our great parks in Jackson County once again," he said.
