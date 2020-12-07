Schools in the Jackson County School System are closing in-school classes as of Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The system is moving to its on-line class model due to an uptick in Coronavirus cases hitting the system.
In a memo to parents, superintendent April Howard said the community spread rate is "dangerously high" and that the system had suffered with high numbers of staff absences.
