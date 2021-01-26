The Jackson County School System is planing to go back to full-time in-person classes next week.
The system plans to move off its current alternating day model of online and in-person classes starting Feb. 1.
School leaders moved to the hybrid system following the Christmas holidays due to a massive surge in Covid cases in the community.
Some of those cases had forced teachers and other school personnel to quarantine, creating staffing problems in the school system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.