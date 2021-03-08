The Jackson County School System is the state's 3rd fastest growing.
That was among the topics discussed by the Jackson County Board of Education during two-day retreat that began March 4.
During the meeting, school officials and board members looked ahead to 2022, focusing specifically on identifying school needs and strategizing ways to account for the growing enrollment in the district.
According to John Hunt, the president of MarketNSight, Jackson County now has the third fastest-growing school district in the state as more people continue to move to the county.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, an analysis by school officials reported 972 new housing permits between the county’s east and west side schools, up from the previous year. A strategic planning for growth report also showed a 2% increase in student enrollment in east side schools, and an 8% enrollment growth in west side schools.
ONLINE LEARNING GROWTH
Since the launch of virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school leaders have considered expanding online learning as a possible solution for managing the booming enrollment numbers, aiming to alleviate limited facility space needs and the potential strain on transportation as some students may elect to continue attending classes online.
Superintendent April Howard stressed the point that school officials don’t to expect teachers to continue to teach both in-person and online.
“If we have folks who’re not ready to send their kids back, we feel like we should probably continue to offer a distance-learning opportunity,” she said. “But I think it’s too much to ask of our teachers to continue in this environment.”
Another advantage of online learning, according to school officials, is that elementary-level students more adept in certain subjects would have the opportunity to work with others beyond their grade level.
During the meeting, the board expressed the need to bring more updated technology into classrooms, namely new Chromebooks and staff computers, technology to monitor student computers, document cameras for instructional purposes and wireless projectors intended to replace Smartboards.
All of this, according to school officials, will be funded as one-time expenditures with money the school system received in the second round of the CARES stimulus package.
Board members also recognized potential facility and infrastructure needs, including more portable classrooms at West Jackson Middle School, North Jackson Elementary School, West Jackson Elementary School and Gum Springs Elementary School.
Board members are also planning to increase the pay of bus drivers to attract more qualified individuals as the need for student transportation between campus, home and the Empower Center continues to rise.
Projections show enrollment will continue to rise in the coming years. The system is hiring 25 more teachers for the coming year to meet some of that growth demand.
