Tipping fees for Jackson County's solid waste are going up.
For small amounts of garbage (under 500 tons per month) the fee is going from $45/ton to $48/ton.
The increase was approved by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on March 16.
In other action at that meeting, the board approved:
• a change order for $54,000 to install curb and gutter at the new county agricultural center parking lots.
• a bid to repair the HVAC at the courthouse for $115,000.
• a lease for space at the Commerce Service Center from Badcock Furniture.
• an intergovernmental agreement with the Jackson County Board of Education for the use of school property for recreation.
• two proclamations for April, one for Donate Life Month and the other for Child Prevention Month.
ZONINGS
In zoning actions, the BOC approved:
• a package of map amendments for a total of 27 acres on Galilee Church Rd. for 216 units of "workforce housing."
• a rezoning of four acres at Hwy. 53 and Bill Watkins Rd. from A-2 to A-R for two lots.
• a rezoning of 6 acres on Hwy. 330, Bogart from A-2 to A-R.
• a rezoning of .6 acres from R-2 to HRC on the Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
