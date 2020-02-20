Jackson Trail Volunteer Fire Department’s newest fire truck was placed in service on Thursday, Feb. 13, after a ceremonious event was held at the fire station.
In keeping with fire department tradition, Jackson Trail Fire Department retired its 1988 FMC by pushing it out of the station.
The new Toyne engine was then wet down by the old engine and dried off by all. Chaplain Joey Dunmire officially blessed E91, the firefighters and the community and E91 was pushed into its bay.
This ceremony dates back to the 1800s when fire pumpers were pulled by teams of horses. Once the firefighters returned to the station after a run, the horses would be sprayed with water to cool them down and the firefighters would push the pumper back in to the station.
“The new fire truck has up to date safety features, carries more efficient tools and will serve our community for many years to come," chief David Coholich said. "Along with the new equipment, the engine is equipped with a thermal imaging camera (TIC) which is used to locate possible victims in house fires.”
After the ceremony, those in attendance had an opportunity to visit with the firefighters, tour the truck and ask questions.
