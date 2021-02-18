The rate of people receiving a Covid vaccine shot in Jackson County is among the lowest in the state and is the worst in Northeast Georgia.
A new state website that tracks vaccine distribution shows that only 3,063 people have been administered the vaccine in the county, a rate of 4,512 per 100,000 people.
That rate is far below other Northeast Georgia counties where vaccinations have been higher.
Neighboring Banks County, whose population is much smaller than Jackson's, has administered more actual doses at 3,464 shots and has a rate four times that of Jackson County at 18,516 per 100,000.
All other counties around Jackson also have higher vaccinated rates.
Stephens County has one of the highest rates in Northeast Georgia at over 26,000 per 100,000 people, a rate five times more than Jackson's rate.
The data comes on the heels of a push by county leaders to have the state accelerate the vaccine distribution in the county.
Jackson County Board of Commissioners chairman Tom Crow had the state designate the county's new agricultural facility as a point of distribution for the vaccine. The facility began doing vaccinations on Feb. 10 and plans to continue doing vaccines every Wednesday into March.
In addition, some area pharmacies have received smaller supplies of the vaccine.
But there is no central state website to register for the vaccine, a situation that has forced citizens to make multiple calls and to sign up at multiple locations in an effort to find available doses.
Some officials have indicated privately that the Jackson County Health Department, which is run by the state and not the local government, has not been as aggressive in ordering and giving vaccine doses as some other counties.
