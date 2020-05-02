Jackson County has over 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's May 2 update, Jackson County has 105 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 17 hospitalizations.
Two Jackson County residents have died of the virus.
Statewide, there have been 28,133 cases and 1,171 deaths.
