The Jackson County School System's two high schools may move to a hybrid attendance model later in September.
School leaders are pondering a proposal to divide the system's students at Jackson County Comprehensive High School and East Jackson Comprehensive High School into two groups. One group would attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and the remainder of students would attend in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.
Students not attending in-person would do remote learning from home. All students would do remote learning on Wednesdays.
The proposal is in response to a rising number of students needing to be quarantined in the system due to exposure to to the COVID virus.
"The overall goal is to keep our students in school for in person learning for as long as possible while also protecting students from potential spread," officials said in a briefing paper for the BOE.
The system may implant the hybrid model as early as Sept 21 and continue with that system until the fall break, then re-evaluate the plans.
For now, the system's middle and elementary schools will remain with in-person classes, officials said.
"We will continue to monitor data and finalized plans early next week," school leaders said in an email on Sept. 11. "As we continue to monitor middle and elementary schools, we will have a model in place to transition if it becomes needed."
