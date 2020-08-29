A new 120-lot subdivision got the initial green light Aug. 27 following action by the Jackson County Planning Commission.
The board approved the rezoning of 79.2 acres at 1904 Hwy. 124, Jefferson from A-2 to R-1 for the development.
The JCPC also approved a similar rezoning for a 20-lot development at 3920 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. That project is for 20 acres.
In other action, the board approved a map amendment for 4.6 acres at 625 Curk Roberts Rd., Braselton.
All three actions will go before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners Sept. 21 for a public hearing.
