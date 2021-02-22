Some major projects are among a long list of proposed developments that are slated to come before the Jackson County Planning Commission on Feb. 25.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Jackson County Administrative Building auditorium.
Among the projects to be discussed in a public hearing are:
• Map amendments for a package of properties totaling 143 acres on Wayne Poultry Rd. and Pettijohn Rd. near Pendergrass to develop for industrial use.
• Rezoning and special use for 87 acres on Maddox Rd., Hoschton, for a 166-lot master planning subdivision.
• A rezoning for 23 acres at Hwy. 124 and Olde Wick Trail for a townhome development.
• A rezoning of two tracts for a 57-acre subdivision on Waterworks Rd., Nicholson.
• A map amendment for 68 acres on Holliday Cemetery Rd., Athens, for a 40-lot subdivision.
• A condition change for 104 acres on P.J. Roberts Rd., Jefferson, to allow for smaller lot widths in a proposed subdivision of 200 homes.
