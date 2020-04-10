A fourth mobile food pickup route has been added to the stops Jackson County School System bus drivers are making twice a week, providing three more locations to the 10 previously announced.
Beginning Monday, April 13, breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals will be available on Mondays and Thursdays (with the Monday pickup providing three of each meal and the Thursday pickup providing four of each meal) at the following locations and times:
•10-10:30 a.m. – North Jackson Elementary School, front parking lot, 1880 Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo.
•10:45–11:15 a.m. – Seasons of Pendergrass, 420 Fall Ct., Pendergrass.
•11:30 a.m.–noon – Hardin Terrace, 160 Storey Ln., Jefferson.
The three additional stops on the north side of the county bring the total number of stops to 13. Meals prepared by the JCSS School Nutrition Department staff are offered for approximately 30 minutes at each mobile stop; East Jackson Comprehensive High School will continue to offer the meals between 10 a.m. and noon.
The meals are available for any and all children 18 and younger — even little ones not yet enrolled in school. No adult meals are available.
The meals are not limited to children who participate in the free- and reduced-price meal program in the JCSS.
"We are able to add these three routes because of waivers approved by the funding agency. We will apply for additional waivers as they become available," district leaders said.
In the meantime, if your child's food needs are not being met by the pickup option, reach out to one of the JCSS school social workers by calling one of the following numbers: 706-387-7390, 706-387-7391 or 706-387-7392.
Learn more and see a list of all 13 locations on the district website at jacksonschoolsga.org/food-pick-up-locations-added/
