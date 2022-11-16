Legacy Knoll Middle School photo

The Jackson County School System announced Nov. 14 that Miriam Ledford-Lyle will be the principal of the new Legacy Knoll Middle School. Legacy Knoll Middle will open in August 2023.

“It is an exciting time to be able to welcome Mrs. Ledford-Lyle to the Jackson County School System as the first-ever principal of Legacy Knoll Middle School,” said JCSS superintendent Philip Brown. “Miriam is an exceptional educator who brings a high-level of energy and enthusiasm to our district. She has a history of high expectations and leading a positive school culture. Our students at Legacy Knoll Middle School will have a remarkable experience as a student because of the leadership of Mrs. Ledford-Lyle.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.