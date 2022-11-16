The Jackson County School System announced Nov. 14 that Miriam Ledford-Lyle will be the principal of the new Legacy Knoll Middle School. Legacy Knoll Middle will open in August 2023.
“It is an exciting time to be able to welcome Mrs. Ledford-Lyle to the Jackson County School System as the first-ever principal of Legacy Knoll Middle School,” said JCSS superintendent Philip Brown. “Miriam is an exceptional educator who brings a high-level of energy and enthusiasm to our district. She has a history of high expectations and leading a positive school culture. Our students at Legacy Knoll Middle School will have a remarkable experience as a student because of the leadership of Mrs. Ledford-Lyle.”
Ledford-Lyle has served as the assistant principal of Social Circle High School since 2018. she served as a Social Studies teacher at both the middle and high school levels prior to her current position at SCHS.
She began her teaching career in 1998 at Sweetwater Middle School in Gwinnett County. She has also taught in Clarke County and Oconee County School Systems.
Ledford-Lyle will officially begin her new position inside JCSS in January.
“I am really honored to be selected and I am really excited to be joining the team in Jackson County to work on educating our most-precious resource, which is our students,” Ledford-Lyle said.
Mrs. Ledford-Lyle, who is currently pursuing her Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership at the University of Georgia, will work in partnership with district leaders and West Jackson Middle School principal Melissa Conway in preparation for the opening of LKMS, which will see an enrollment of approximately 800 students when it opens next year.
North Jackson Elementary School and a new elementary school will feed into LKMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.