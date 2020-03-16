The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority is assuring customers that their drinking water is not a source of coronavirus and the virus has not been detected in drinking water supplies.
"The JCWSA uses the disinfectant chlorine during water treatment processes, in addition to filtering, before distributing finished drinking water to its customers. The COVID-19 virus is particularly susceptible to chlorine," the JCWSA said in a news release.
The disinfection and filtration processes are controlled and monitored continuously at the Bear Creek Water Treatment Plant.
The water authority is also temporarily cancelling disconnections of service for non-payment and closing its offices to the public.
DISCONNECTIONS SUSPENDED
JCWSA will suspend disconnection of service due to non-payment until further notice.
"JCWSA officials want to make sure all JCWSA customers have continuous safe and reliable water and sewer services, independent of their account status," the JCWSA said.
OFFICES CLOSED TO PUBLIC
JCWSA officers will be closed to the public until further notice.
Customers may leave payments in the outside drop-box or pay online at jcwsa.com.
Payments can also be made by phone at 855-383-1792.
New service contracts are available at the main office entry at 117 MLK Ave., Jefferson.
For more information, contact customer service at 706-367-1741.
