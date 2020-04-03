The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority offices will be closed to the public through April 30.
Customers may leave payments in the outside drop-box or pay online at jcwsa.com.
Payments can also be made by phone at 855-383-1792.
New service contracts are available at the main office entry at 117 MLK Ave., Jefferson.
For more information, contact customer service at 706-367-1741.
Additionally, JCWSA will suspend disconnection of service due to non-payment until further notice.
"JCWSA officials want to make sure all JCWSA customers have continuous safe and reliable water and sewer services, independent of their account status," the JCWSA said.
