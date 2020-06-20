The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority will resume disconnections for non-payment of bills on July 8.
"In an effort to help our customers, the authority suspended disconnections in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," JCWSA leaders said. "We have continued to work with customers to address their concerns and have asked that customers continue to make payments to avoid a larger bill later."
To arrange for payment, call 706-367-1741.
"We understand this has been a difficult time for many of our customers and want to help them avoid disconnection," the JCWSA said in a news release. "If customers would like to setup a payment plan, they should speak to one of our customer service representatives as soon as possible."
The JCWSA office is open Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lobby is open to customers.
Payment can be made in person at 117 MLK Ave., by phone at 855-383-1792 or online at jcwsa.com.
