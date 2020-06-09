Taverns and breweries would be allowed in Jefferson under a proposed series of updates to the town's alcohol ordinance.
City manager Priscilla Murphy presented an ordinance to the Jefferson City Council on June 8 that would amend the city’s current Alcoholic Beverages Ordinance to meet state law. Some of the proposed changes are to allow taverns and breweries; not require food sales in the establishments; and allow minors to enter the establishments with their parents.
The council is slated to vote on the update at its June 22 meeting.
In other business, the council:
• discussed a $12,000 budget adjustment request for amphitheater concept drawing/cost to be voted on at the June 22 meeting. The funds would come out of the city’s reserves.
• discussed a notice that a hearing and vote will be held on June 22 on the appeal of the zoning administrator’s determination that a commercial driveway and commercial access road serving a retail development is not permitted in an Agricultural zoning district. Loggins Development Corporation and Brad Loggins, property owner, have filed the notice of appeal for property located on the north side of Old Pendergrass Rd. at the intersection of the Hwy. 129 Damon Gause Bypass where a large retail development is planned. Murphy said the city’s current zoning does not allow for the commercial driveway/access road across agricultural property.
• heard Murphy advise that the gateway signs being discussed for Hwy. 129 would need to be placed on limited access Department of Transportation rights-of-way. That requires a lengthy process for approval. Murphy said she would gather additional information and get a cost estimate for engineered drawings and plans.
• heard Mayor Steve Quinn asked the council to consider an overlay district for the downtown area — from the bridge to the old mill — in order to keep this area as the center of town. He said more discussions on this issue would be held at a later date.
ZONING
In zoning issues, the council held a public hearing on:
• a conditional use request from Max McCroskey for indoor automobile sales in the downtown business district. McCroskey plans to display and sell classic cars from a building at 24 East Minden Street. Two people spoke against this project. Mike Martin said he wanted to see the city adopt a downtown overlay district and entice more retail and family friendly businesses to come to downtown. Rob Shanahan said he would like to see something different (not car sales) in downtown. Cindy Crane, the realtor that handled the building sale to McCroskey, said after an extensive search for a buyer, this was the best use of the building as it currently stands. She said McCroskey planned to install a bathroom and do some more work on the current building.
• an ordinance amending the Land Use Management Code to change the specifications for paving of commercial/heavy roads to bring them in line with the Jackson County requirements. This change will affect new developments.
• a resolution accepting from Gum Log LLC the dedication of a portion of River Mist Circle within Phase 3 of the River Mist Plantation Subdivision. The portion includes 1.472 acres of rights-of-way and approximately 1/4 mile of street.
