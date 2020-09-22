A Jefferson woman was reportedly the victim of a fatal fall while hiking on Sept. 11.
Rachel Marie Koning, 21, of Jefferson died while hiking in Dawson County. According to published reports, she had gone to get help for her boyfriend who was injured on the hike when she fell.
Koning was a 2018 graduate of Jackson County Comprehensive High School and was attending the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, according to her obituary. She also worked part-time at a dog training facility.
