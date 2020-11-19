Braselton planners are slated to hold a hearing next week on a massive planned unit development on Jesse Cronic Rd. The hearing has been deferred multiple times.
The Braselton Planning Commission is set to hold a hearing Monday, Nov. 30, on a rezoning request from Braselton 38, LLC, for approximately 39 acres on Jesse Cronic Rd. Developers are requesting a rezoning from manufacturing-distribution to planned unit development.
A number of uses are proposed on the property, including:
- a 360-unit multi-family development
- a 150-unit senior living facility
- a 15,000 sq. ft. daycare facility
- a 25,000 sq. ft. medical office facility
- an 85,000 sq. ft. self-storage building
- 28,000 sq. ft. of business service space
RIVERSTONE CONDITIONAL USE
Planners are also set to consider a conditional use request for Riverstone Braselton, LLC, for an outparcel at 1241 Friendship Rd. The parcel is under an acre (.72 acres).
Developers propose a retail center with a food service drive-thru. They are targeting a national smoothie chain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.