A called meeting of the Jackson County Board of Elections has been slated for 11 a.m. Dec. 22 to hear a challenge to over 2,000 voters in the county.
Former county Republican Party chairman Ron Johnson is challenging the eligibility of 2,320 voters in the county. Some of those voters have apparently moved to other locations.
Johnson is part of a group called "True the Vote" that is seeking to challenge voters in every county in the state and is aimed at the Jan. 5 runoff for the U.S. Senate.
"Available data from the United States Postal Service National Change of Address (NCOA) and other commercially available sources demonstrates probable cause to believe these individuals no longer reside where they are registered to vote," Johnson said in his challenge letter. "In fact, these electors appear to have permanently established other residence, as reflected in their change of address, to residential addresses outside of the Georgia county in which they are currently registered to vote."
Johnson was chairman of the elections board for a time until he was forced to resign when it became clear he had continued positions within the GOP after having been appointed to the board of elections, a violation of state law. Election board chairmen are supposed to be nonpartisan and not affiliated with party machinery while also serving as chairman.
The move to challenge the eligibility of over 2,000 voters in the county comes on the heels of a controversial elections board meeting two weeks ago when a Republican member of the board voted against certifying the county's election results, but offered no reason for his vote.
DEMS RESPOND
Jackson County Democratic Party Chairman Pete Fuller issued a scathing rebuke to Johnson's challenge.
"We feel strongly that the right to vote is sacred, and the attempt by Mr Johnson to deprive voters of this right is nothing more than a calculated public relations stunt attempting to make something out of nothing," Fuller said.
Fuller said his look at Johnson's challenge showed that only around 400 of that 2,320 actually voted in the November election. Of those, many were apparently from people away at college or in the military, he said.
"We can already recognize many of the addresses are in major college towns, cities that have large military installations, and other such locales that strongly hint that they are Jackson County residents temporarily away from home — exactly the type of voter the system was designed to facilitate," said Fuller.
NAMES
The names being challenged are:
Last Name — First Name — Middle Name
Bush Jo Ann
Bradshaw Martha Stanley
McComas Pamela Molliere
Reynolds Robert Lee
Lynch Joseph Edward
Lynch Kathryn
Veal Pamela Joyce
Weaver William Rudolph
Riley Deborah Reece
Riley Roger Lamar
Freeman Elvie Denise
Davis Linda Symmes
Rich Jerry Timothy
Johnson Mary D
Faircloth Constance J
Williams James David
Jackson Carma Leisa
Jackson James Perry
Gunnels Thomas Kirkland
Martin Summie Fred
Massey Keith Warren
Massey Sandra Janelle
Perkins Bear
Perkins Betty J
McMann Daryl C
Brown Woodson Eugene
Heard Bennie A
McMann Donna Kay
Lindsay John Jess
Schmidt Kay L
Lee Jennifer Paige
Terry Daniel L
Terry Patricia Ann
Burke Timothy Joseph
Burgess Angie Marie
Berry Jason Monroe
Dalton Arthur Shanta
Tootle Chasity Wheeler
Arcaro Susan Marie
Tommasini Joseph John
Strong Mary E
Black Joann
Crow Mary Regina
Ivester Victor Richard
Fountain Cynthia Yvonne
Fountain Elmira Denice
Wethington Francis D
Goss Cynthia Barnett
Webb James Greggory
Allen Beverly Louise
Allen Grady Hugh
Barrow Juanjeca Quiyatta
Desilva Victoria
Bernstein Marsha Gibson
Morgan Karen Kristine
Thompson Deborah Jones
Thompson Herbert Whitney
Russell Gregory Paul
Shepherd Michael David
Pozo Carolina Altman
Curtis Daisy Lynne
Coleman Demitricus Torres
Gailey Timothy Gerald
Fuller Russell Warner
Henderson Jacqueline D
Henderson James Randolph
Mabry James Howard
Brown Nora Ruth
Stewart Nettie Marie
Pickens Maude E
Bellino David P
McDearis Maxine Wynn
Mullins Linda Sue
Gibbs Robert George
Mattson Janice Faye
Mullins Dean F
Hanson Michelle Elaine
Bernstein Steve Lawrence
Braselton Herbert Brown
Brunson Cynthia Chancey
Johnson Sherry Jo
Dougherty Carolyn Cash
Dixon Linda Kaye
Hall William Kenneth
Dodsworth Diane Marilyn
Braselton Shannon Sullivan
Freeman Donna Dianne
Johnson Jennie Watkins
Sutton Cheryl A
Howe Regina Louise
Humble Jeffrey Lee
Adams Adrian
Puckett Mark Anthony
Whaley Ronald William
Craft Tina Marie
McCormick Jeanne Lynn
McCormick Robert A
Crane Mickey Ray
Opel Agnes Rose
Barnett Michael Shannon
Bumgarner Monica Leslie
Rich Lisa J
Langley Michael Joseph
Chung Gwendolyn Delfunt J
Barrow John Henry
Johnson Betty J
Reed Mindy Kay
Couch Jonathan Jaymes
Whatley Robert Edward
Wonsey Michele Rogers
Hansen Lisa Diane
Caudle Wesley Adam
Carpenter David Micheal
Walls Cristy Ann
Wolter Melissa Daniel
Gibbs Stephanie Jean
McComas Ronald Ray
Browning Starla Joyce
Basham Joy Michelle
Smith Tina Marie
Hickson Jane Granade
Caudle Kirsten Lynn
Nolan Edward J
Scott David Ashley
Creighton Theresa Peccatiello
Chambers Constance Michelle
Creighton Joseph Arthur
Standridge Kelly Wallace
Banks Barbara Jean
Roach William Gary
Dorsey Christina Eaylin
Simmons Angela Michelle
Ingram Gregory Harold
Robertson Jean B
Smith Lynette Elaine
Blatchford Joseph E
Bush Carl Lyndon
King Christopher Michael
Edmunds Nancy Broome
Williams Lawrence Glenn
Evans Cecil Brooks
Cooper Clark Charles
Wolter Fredric Gustave
Brock Derrick Marvin
Phillips William David
Brogdon Jennifer Lovell
Saliceti Rose G
Terrapin Barbara Sanders
Aguilar Reymundo Enriquez
Goode Jennifer Ann
Garland Sara Ann
Gibbs Michael Shannon
Sands Jason Michael
Holland Christa R
Friess Christopher Stephen
Evans Christina Mauney
Brown Amy Miranda
Shipman Ellen Sueanne
Palencia Damaso Antonio
Standridge Miles Jay
Puryear Diana Michelle
Carpenter Lea Anna
Adams Richard Steven
Scruggs Kenneth Chad
Bridgewater Christopher Dale
Eubanks Kelly Peacock
Whitehead Kenrick Jermaine
Bradshaw Laquie Turner
Garrett Robert Lindsey
Hoffmann Franklin Wade
Dorsey Rayshun Johari
Gibson Kelley Binion
Berner Robert Victor
Huskey Catherine Anne
Fox Amanda Michelle
Gwinn Macon
Hall Suzanne Payne
Hughes Philip Benjamin
Fox Wendell Todd
Heffron Rhonda Christine
Wright Ethel Marcine
Kurhanewicz William Robert
Staley Jenny Mask
Loggins Joshua Eric
Marble Jacob Earl
Terry Joshua Talbert-Jesse
Lindsey Kristin Ann
Truelove William Taylor
Bagwell Brandi Lyn
Ekard Mary Fay
Brechtel Mark Franklin
Wharton John Patrick
Hanson Joseph Kevin
Callahan Shakir Sultan
Payne Cedric Lebrone
Bishop Tiffany Rose
Roberts Tyler Terry
Adams Kristy Ann
Robertson Jonathan Earl
Freeman Loryn Daniele
Caras Michael Alton
Ondre Courtney Chitwood
Norman Sharon Alderson
Norman William S
Vaughn Richard Benjamin
Green Mark Thomas
Reames Matthew Justin
Caras Paige Drake
Bielecki Andrew Mark
Ockomon Debra Stark
Wofford Preston Reid
Kytle April Michelle
Cape Stephanie Lance
Holland Robert Allen
Roberts Kimberly Ann
Meacham Hillary Etheridge
Ingram Hollie Lynn
Jarrett Joshua Philyaw
Gastley Dara Cook
Mansfield Jared Temple
Vaughan Richard Gregory
Marble Emily Rachel
Foster Chasity Lashawn
Dodrill Michael Christopher
Stanley Steven Cory
Thompson Kim Elizabeth
Bennett John Garrett
Parten Stacey Carter
Quick John Michael
Kelliher Kristin Chailou
Hartrum Nikki Marion M
Milstead Jennifer Michelle
McCabe Karen L
Simental Victor Antonio
Bodechon Erica Lynn
Parrott Lindsey Nicole
Vaughn Hilarey Jones
Meacham Joshua John
Johnson Edwin Thomas
Dove Kristy Marie
Mayo Chassidy Danielle
Bermudez Oldemar Leonel
Baker Renee Thomasine
Warren Matthew Jeffrey
Villatoro Joan Lavonne
Osorio Crystal Clevenger
Kurhanewicz Meagan Kathleen
Smith David Kitton
Hill Brianna Nicloe Drake
Hardeman Earl Maurice
McGaughy- Bush Robin McGaughy
Jersey Green Shannon Colleen
Creel Matthew Martin
Strong Adam Jay
Katko Brenda Recine
Day Deborah Greason
Crosby Tyrone
Phillips Ramona Kay
Potts Brittany Nicole
Gearin Sherri Lynn
McIntyre Amy Renee
Baker James Gregory
Evans Donna Mae
Kitchens Christina Katty
Joiner Jonathan Davis
Cape Kevin Seth
Sides Shelby Lake
Wood Nicole Elise
King Zeth
Ricklefs Angela Christine
Recine Regina Rose
Carter Vickie Diane
Nadeau John Robert
Jackson Brandi Elizabeth
Posey Johnny Edward
Giefing Kelsey Thomas
Daniel Taylor Foster
Pozo Oscar Fernando
Sands Tashua Marie
Rice Jamie Stewart
Thrailkill Keith Everitt
Day Matthew Thomas
Davis Richard Vaughn
Oncay John William
Gragg Justice Mikel
Barrett Dustin Ross
Roberts Earnestine
Dunn Clara Sue
Baumgartner Sandra Lee
Negley Casey Aaron
Timmerman Tyler Lee
Dodsworth Michael S
Mattson Steven Asbury
Boyd Katrina Dacus
Fulton Erin Melissa
Fulton Timothy Jay
Somerville Michelle E
Somerville Shon Micheal
Garmon Amber Michelle
Thomas Kaitlyn Marisa
Bornhorn Taylor Catherine
Aguilar Alec Bradey
Norton Lauren Ann
Woodruff Beau Darren
Alcorn Eric Adam
Healy Victoria Shay
Waters Kristin Alexandria
Schneider Sara
Farmer Michael Colton
Dooley Brandon Scott
Chaney Austin Lee
Thomas Christopher William
Conley Lauren Ally
Rogers Mary Jo
Taylor Beatrice Paula
Cox Jourdan Rose
Griswold Amber Michelle
Strickland Sidney Denise
Chancey David Douglas
York Taylor Andrew
Woodruff Megan Sugrue
Eckhardt Chessie Diane
Eckhardt Ralph Wesley
Sanders Brittany Olivia
Pence Joshua Ryan
Heumier Barry Mershon
Tooze Juanita Jean
Brown Austin Rolfe
Williams Michael Renard
Wismer Austin Rogers McCartney
Bailey Justin Warren
Tanner Angela Michelle
Brown Faith Alexis
Diggs Donna Jean
Germano Allison
Kreus Chantrea
Eanes Casslyn Marie
Carter Claudia Alexis Dawn
Ballew Jeffrey Joshua
Huskey Christopher Anderson
Mattar Fabian Matar
Barnett Jonathan Thomas
Bendzin Scott David
Covileac Viktoriya Petrovna
Cohran Mary Donyell
Groover Brooke Marie Colson
Chavez Austin Shane
Gee Evelyn Amber
Couch Jennifer Chisolm
Turner Moreanda Lei
Cooper Dallas Taylor
Yakimov Mark Ilyich
Hewatt Nicholas Brian
Vue Kongmeng Rasavongsavanh
Horah Evan Robert
Brown Fredrick Rodricus
Bermudez Sophia
Hulsey Mikel Issac Jacob
Wolaver Amanda Marie K
Russell William Dillon
Griffin Kathy Megan
Townsend Victoria Nicole
Lowe Kemarr Zaire
Rivera-Cruz Anangelica
Brown Shelby Michelle
Crane Shelby L
Walters Brandon Michael
Laskey Drake Ethan
Johnson Donnasia Lasha
Barefoot Mandalynn Deann
Hall Jeffery Carl
Hall Elina Jane
Holt Aaron Paul
Uasi Madison Elizabeth
Ilsley Ashton Xander
Greeson Connor Jacob
Lee Taylor Paige
Dorsey Rayshun Johari
Stanley Ansley Megan
Spearman Stephen Thomas
Wilson Deborah Walters
Roof Robin Dowis
Price James Edward
Schaefer Mary Grace
Carter Arianna Nicole
Dodge Robert Allan
Eanes Jonathan Tyler
Hamilton Carley Noel
Davenport Morgan Brooke
Leighow Angela R
Fountain Jonathan Christopher
Miller Travis James
Puckett Andrew Riley
Duncan Calista Gwen
Baumgartner Amanda Lynn
Simpkins Renoil
Pena Elbrian J
Ray Gary Michael
Vogt David Timothy
Meyers Conner Ansley
Kluver Mitchell Lyn
Wachsmuth Sara J
Lyon Justin Charles
Butler Erin McGuire
Lusk Joseph Patrick
Jarrett Tyler Lance
Brogdon Douglas Owen
Pineda Laura Lucia
Leduc Veronika
Bellino Carolina
Hutch Marlena Elizabeth
Mohler Abigail
Covileac Valerii
Morales Jesus
Odom Debra
Bellino Dawson Danforth
Grillot William Alan
Burnett Austin Blake
Williams Melissa G
Villalobos Alex G
Youngblood Landon Michael
Kraus Ashley Renee
Knaphus Hannah Cattral
Kaur Rajbir
Lee Codie McKenna
Berry Matison Brooke
