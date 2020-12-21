A called meeting of the Jackson County Board of Elections has been slated for 11 a.m. Dec. 22 to hear a challenge to over 2,000 voters in the county.

Former county Republican Party chairman Ron Johnson is challenging the eligibility of 2,320 voters in the county. Some of those voters have apparently moved to other locations.

Johnson is part of a group called "True the Vote" that is seeking to challenge voters in every county in the state and is aimed at the Jan. 5 runoff for the U.S. Senate.

"Available data from the United States Postal Service National Change of Address (NCOA) and other commercially available sources demonstrates probable cause to believe these individuals no longer reside where they are registered to vote," Johnson said in his challenge letter. "In fact, these electors appear to have permanently established other residence, as reflected in their change of address, to residential addresses outside of the Georgia county in which they are currently registered to vote."

Johnson was chairman of the elections board for a time until he was forced to resign when it became clear he had continued positions within the GOP after having been appointed to the board of elections, a violation of state law. Election board chairmen are supposed to be nonpartisan and not affiliated with party machinery while also serving as chairman.

The move to challenge the eligibility of over 2,000 voters in the county comes on the heels of a controversial elections board meeting two weeks ago when a Republican member of the board voted against certifying the county's election results, but offered no reason for his vote.

DEMS RESPOND

Jackson County Democratic Party Chairman Pete Fuller issued a scathing rebuke to Johnson's challenge.

"We feel strongly that the right to vote is sacred, and the attempt by Mr Johnson to deprive voters of this right is nothing more than a calculated public relations stunt attempting to make something out of nothing," Fuller said.

Fuller said his look at Johnson's challenge showed that only around 400 of that 2,320 actually voted in the November election. Of those, many were apparently from people away at college or in the military, he said.

"We can already recognize many of the addresses are in major college towns, cities that have large military installations, and other such locales that strongly hint that they are Jackson County residents temporarily away from home — exactly the type of voter the system was designed to facilitate," said Fuller.

NAMES

The names being challenged are:

Last Name — First Name — Middle Name

Bush Jo Ann

Bradshaw Martha Stanley

McComas Pamela Molliere

Reynolds Robert Lee

Lynch Joseph Edward

Lynch Kathryn

Veal Pamela Joyce

Weaver William Rudolph

Riley Deborah Reece

Riley Roger Lamar

Freeman Elvie Denise

Davis Linda Symmes

Rich Jerry Timothy

Johnson Mary D

Faircloth Constance J

Williams James David

Jackson Carma Leisa

Jackson James Perry

Gunnels Thomas Kirkland

Martin Summie Fred

Massey Keith Warren

Massey Sandra Janelle

Perkins Bear

Perkins Betty J

McMann Daryl C

Brown Woodson Eugene

Heard Bennie A

McMann Donna Kay

Lindsay John Jess

Schmidt Kay L

Lee Jennifer Paige

Terry Daniel L

Terry Patricia Ann

Burke Timothy Joseph

Burgess Angie Marie

Berry Jason Monroe

Dalton Arthur Shanta

Tootle Chasity Wheeler

Arcaro Susan Marie

Tommasini Joseph John

Strong Mary E

Black Joann

Crow Mary Regina

Ivester Victor Richard

Fountain Cynthia Yvonne

Fountain Elmira Denice

Wethington Francis D

Goss Cynthia Barnett

Webb James Greggory

Allen Beverly Louise

Allen Grady Hugh

Barrow Juanjeca Quiyatta

Desilva Victoria

Bernstein Marsha Gibson

Morgan Karen Kristine

Thompson Deborah Jones

Thompson Herbert Whitney

Russell Gregory Paul

Shepherd Michael David

Pozo Carolina Altman

Curtis Daisy Lynne

Coleman Demitricus Torres

Gailey Timothy Gerald

Fuller Russell Warner

Henderson Jacqueline D

Henderson James Randolph

Mabry James Howard

Brown Nora Ruth

Stewart Nettie Marie

Pickens Maude E

Bellino David P

McDearis Maxine Wynn

Mullins Linda Sue

Gibbs Robert George

Mattson Janice Faye

Mullins Dean F

Hanson Michelle Elaine

Bernstein Steve Lawrence

Braselton Herbert Brown

Brunson Cynthia Chancey

Johnson Sherry Jo

Dougherty Carolyn Cash

Dixon Linda Kaye

Hall William Kenneth

Dodsworth Diane Marilyn

Braselton Shannon Sullivan

Freeman Donna Dianne

Johnson Jennie Watkins

Sutton Cheryl A

Howe Regina Louise

Humble Jeffrey Lee

Adams Adrian

Puckett Mark Anthony

Whaley Ronald William

Craft Tina Marie

McCormick Jeanne Lynn

McCormick Robert A

Crane Mickey Ray

Opel Agnes Rose

Barnett Michael Shannon

Bumgarner Monica Leslie

Rich Lisa J

Langley Michael Joseph

Chung Gwendolyn Delfunt J

Barrow John Henry

Johnson Betty J

Reed Mindy Kay

Couch Jonathan Jaymes

Whatley Robert Edward

Wonsey Michele Rogers

Hansen Lisa Diane

Caudle Wesley Adam

Carpenter David Micheal

Walls Cristy Ann

Wolter Melissa Daniel

Gibbs Stephanie Jean

McComas Ronald Ray

Browning Starla Joyce

Basham Joy Michelle

Smith Tina Marie

Hickson Jane Granade

Caudle Kirsten Lynn

Nolan Edward J

Scott David Ashley

Creighton Theresa Peccatiello

Chambers Constance Michelle

Creighton Joseph Arthur

Standridge Kelly Wallace

Banks Barbara Jean

Roach William Gary

Dorsey Christina Eaylin

Simmons Angela Michelle

Ingram Gregory Harold

Robertson Jean B

Smith Lynette Elaine

Blatchford Joseph E

Bush Carl Lyndon

King Christopher Michael

Edmunds Nancy Broome

Williams Lawrence Glenn

Evans Cecil Brooks

Cooper Clark Charles

Wolter Fredric Gustave

Brock Derrick Marvin

Phillips William David

Brogdon Jennifer Lovell

Saliceti Rose G

Terrapin Barbara Sanders

Aguilar Reymundo Enriquez

Goode Jennifer Ann

Garland Sara Ann

Gibbs Michael Shannon

Sands Jason Michael

Holland Christa R

Friess Christopher Stephen

Evans Christina Mauney

Brown Amy Miranda

Shipman Ellen Sueanne

Palencia Damaso Antonio

Standridge Miles Jay

Puryear Diana Michelle

Carpenter Lea Anna

Adams Richard Steven

Scruggs Kenneth Chad

Bridgewater Christopher Dale

Eubanks Kelly Peacock

Whitehead Kenrick Jermaine

Bradshaw Laquie Turner

Garrett Robert Lindsey

Hoffmann Franklin Wade

Dorsey Rayshun Johari

Gibson Kelley Binion

Berner Robert Victor

Huskey Catherine Anne

Fox Amanda Michelle

Gwinn Macon

Hall Suzanne Payne

Hughes Philip Benjamin

Fox Wendell Todd

Heffron Rhonda Christine

Wright Ethel Marcine

Kurhanewicz William Robert

Staley Jenny Mask

Loggins Joshua Eric

Marble Jacob Earl

Terry Joshua Talbert-Jesse

Lindsey Kristin Ann

Truelove William Taylor

Bagwell Brandi Lyn

Ekard Mary Fay

Brechtel Mark Franklin

Wharton John Patrick

Hanson Joseph Kevin

Callahan Shakir Sultan

Payne Cedric Lebrone

Bishop Tiffany Rose

Roberts Tyler Terry

Adams Kristy Ann

Robertson Jonathan Earl

Freeman Loryn Daniele

Caras Michael Alton

Ondre Courtney Chitwood

Norman Sharon Alderson

Norman William S

Vaughn Richard Benjamin

Green Mark Thomas

Reames Matthew Justin

Caras Paige Drake

Bielecki Andrew Mark

Ockomon Debra Stark

Wofford Preston Reid

Kytle April Michelle

Cape Stephanie Lance

Holland Robert Allen

Roberts Kimberly Ann

Meacham Hillary Etheridge

Ingram Hollie Lynn

Jarrett Joshua Philyaw

Gastley Dara Cook

Mansfield Jared Temple

Vaughan Richard Gregory

Marble Emily Rachel

Foster Chasity Lashawn

Dodrill Michael Christopher

Stanley Steven Cory

Thompson Kim Elizabeth

Bennett John Garrett

Parten Stacey Carter

Quick John Michael

Kelliher Kristin Chailou

Hartrum Nikki Marion M

Milstead Jennifer Michelle

McCabe Karen L

Simental Victor Antonio

Bodechon Erica Lynn

Parrott Lindsey Nicole

Vaughn Hilarey Jones

Meacham Joshua John

Johnson Edwin Thomas

Dove Kristy Marie

Mayo Chassidy Danielle

Bermudez Oldemar Leonel

Baker Renee Thomasine

Warren Matthew Jeffrey

Villatoro Joan Lavonne

Osorio Crystal Clevenger

Kurhanewicz Meagan Kathleen

Smith David Kitton

Hill Brianna Nicloe Drake

Hardeman Earl Maurice

McGaughy- Bush Robin McGaughy

Jersey Green Shannon Colleen

Creel Matthew Martin

Strong Adam Jay

Katko Brenda Recine

Day Deborah Greason

Crosby Tyrone

Phillips Ramona Kay

Potts Brittany Nicole

Gearin Sherri Lynn

McIntyre Amy Renee

Baker James Gregory

Evans Donna Mae

Kitchens Christina Katty

Joiner Jonathan Davis

Cape Kevin Seth

Sides Shelby Lake

Wood Nicole Elise

King Zeth

Ricklefs Angela Christine

Recine Regina Rose

Carter Vickie Diane

Nadeau John Robert

Jackson Brandi Elizabeth

Posey Johnny Edward

Giefing Kelsey Thomas

Daniel Taylor Foster

Pozo Oscar Fernando

Sands Tashua Marie

Rice Jamie Stewart

Thrailkill Keith Everitt

Day Matthew Thomas

Davis Richard Vaughn

Oncay John William

Gragg Justice Mikel

Barrett Dustin Ross

Roberts Earnestine

Dunn Clara Sue

Baumgartner Sandra Lee

Negley Casey Aaron

Timmerman Tyler Lee

Dodsworth Michael S

Mattson Steven Asbury

Boyd Katrina Dacus

Fulton Erin Melissa

Fulton Timothy Jay

Somerville Michelle E

Somerville Shon Micheal

Garmon Amber Michelle

Thomas Kaitlyn Marisa

Bornhorn Taylor Catherine

Aguilar Alec Bradey

Norton Lauren Ann

Woodruff Beau Darren

Alcorn Eric Adam

Healy Victoria Shay

Waters Kristin Alexandria

Schneider Sara

Farmer Michael Colton

Dooley Brandon Scott

Chaney Austin Lee

Thomas Christopher William

Conley Lauren Ally

Rogers Mary Jo

Taylor Beatrice Paula

Cox Jourdan Rose

Griswold Amber Michelle

Strickland Sidney Denise

Chancey David Douglas

York Taylor Andrew

Woodruff Megan Sugrue

Eckhardt Chessie Diane

Eckhardt Ralph Wesley

Sanders Brittany Olivia

Pence Joshua Ryan

Heumier Barry Mershon

Tooze Juanita Jean

Brown Austin Rolfe

Williams Michael Renard

Wismer Austin Rogers McCartney

Bailey Justin Warren

Tanner Angela Michelle

Brown Faith Alexis

Diggs Donna Jean

Germano Allison

Kreus Chantrea

Eanes Casslyn Marie

Carter Claudia Alexis Dawn

Ballew Jeffrey Joshua

Huskey Christopher Anderson

Mattar Fabian Matar

Barnett Jonathan Thomas

Bendzin Scott David

Covileac Viktoriya Petrovna

Cohran Mary Donyell

Groover Brooke Marie Colson

Chavez Austin Shane

Gee Evelyn Amber

Couch Jennifer Chisolm

Turner Moreanda Lei

Cooper Dallas Taylor

Yakimov Mark Ilyich

Hewatt Nicholas Brian

Vue Kongmeng Rasavongsavanh

Horah Evan Robert

Brown Fredrick Rodricus

Bermudez Sophia

Hulsey Mikel Issac Jacob

Wolaver Amanda Marie K

Russell William Dillon

Griffin Kathy Megan

Townsend Victoria Nicole

Lowe Kemarr Zaire

Rivera-Cruz Anangelica

Brown Shelby Michelle

Crane Shelby L

Walters Brandon Michael

Laskey Drake Ethan

Johnson Donnasia Lasha

Barefoot Mandalynn Deann

Hall Jeffery Carl

Hall Elina Jane

Holt Aaron Paul

Uasi Madison Elizabeth

Ilsley Ashton Xander

Greeson Connor Jacob

Lee Taylor Paige

Dorsey Rayshun Johari

Stanley Ansley Megan

Spearman Stephen Thomas

Wilson Deborah Walters

Roof Robin Dowis

Price James Edward

Schaefer Mary Grace

Carter Arianna Nicole

Dodge Robert Allan

Eanes Jonathan Tyler

Hamilton Carley Noel

Davenport Morgan Brooke

Leighow Angela R

Fountain Jonathan Christopher

Miller Travis James

Puckett Andrew Riley

Duncan Calista Gwen

Baumgartner Amanda Lynn

Simpkins Renoil

Pena Elbrian J

Ray Gary Michael

Vogt David Timothy

Meyers Conner Ansley

Kluver Mitchell Lyn

Wachsmuth Sara J

Lyon Justin Charles

Butler Erin McGuire

Lusk Joseph Patrick

Jarrett Tyler Lance

Brogdon Douglas Owen

Pineda Laura Lucia

Leduc Veronika

Bellino Carolina

Hutch Marlena Elizabeth

Mohler Abigail

Covileac Valerii

Morales Jesus

Odom Debra

Bellino Dawson Danforth

Grillot William Alan

Burnett Austin Blake

Williams Melissa G

Villalobos Alex G

Youngblood Landon Michael

Kraus Ashley Renee

Knaphus Hannah Cattral

Kaur Rajbir

Lee Codie McKenna

Berry Matison Brooke

Locations

