Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Investigators, working in tandem with the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, arrested a Gainesville man this week on child pornography-related charges, according to a press release.
Agents took Fredys Saravia Jr., 18, of Gainesville, into custody following the execution of a search warrant at his home in the 100 block of Barrett Street on Thursday morning, Oct. 28. Investigators seized three phones and a computer.
According to initial details of the inquiry, Saravia possessed and distributed four still images and four videos of child pornography via his Kik mobile messaging account. He committed the crimes earlier this year between May 4 and May 9.
Saravia is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children. He remained in the Hall County Jail without bond on Friday afternoon, Oct. 29.
The continuing HCSO and Georgia ICAC Task Force investigation began when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Forensic processing on the electronics seized during Thursday’s search is pending.
