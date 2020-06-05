LisaRae Jones has been named the new Hall County human resources director.
The department oversees employee recruitment and development, the county's compensation and benefits programs, employee relations and safety and risk management.
Jones has more than 20 years of experience with human resources in both the private and public sector, including 10 years as the human resources director for the City of Kennesaw.
"LisaRae has completed health insurance analysis and made recommendations on self-insured programs, implemented wellness programs, led a compensation study to successful implementation, and she is well positioned to make an immediate, positive impact here in Hall County," said Hall County Administrator Jock Connell.
Thirty-six candidates from 10 different states applied for the position. That number was ultimately narrowed to three candidates who participated in teleconference interviews.
"Following those interviews, it became apparent that LisaRae held the experience, vision, and overall characteristics of what we are looking for in Hall County's next HR Director," said Connell.
Most recently, Jones served as the human resources director for a private manufacturing company in Winterville.
"While we are excited about LisaRae's future with Hall County, I would be remiss if I did not publicly acknowledge the leadership and commitment Becky Ruffner has exhibited during her time serving as interim HR director-especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," Connell said. "Her help and insight in the search for a permanent HR director has also proved invaluable."
Jones' first day with Hall County will be June 15.
