1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
When Braselton became my home, I did not have the desire to run for public office. But when I saw an onslaught of developers/outsiders repeatedly attempting to avert the Braselton Development Code, I realized these outsiders were preparing me for just that. As those in my neighborhood and the community saw my dedication to high quality development, my willingness to work with and listen to others, and my diligence toward encouraging smart development, I was encouraged to seek public office. I aspire for Braselton to be a place that families love to call home, and a community where our children return to raise their own families for generations to come. It is my passion to maintain high standards that prepared me to run for the District 1 seat on the Braselton Town Council.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
As Braselton grows, decisions will be based on research that will include the current residents of Braselton and the surrounding areas, not just the developers whose requests are being considered. Current Braselton residents have the expectation that our community will grow following the vision cast by the Braselton Comprehensive Plan and the Braselton zoning laws. Growth is inevitable, but quality of life for our community where citizens can travel by foot, bike, or golf cart to our favorite shops, restaurants, trails, and parks/green spaces, is an important component to that growth.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
The top challenge for Braselton in the next 10 years is maintaining high quality growth that avoids future blight. With that in mind, here are some issues:
A) Funding: Progress and growth require funding and currently the Town has zero property tax, which is a main source of funding for many cities. After the 2020 census, it will verify the significant growth that this Town has faced in order to re-allocate Braselton's proper portion of the surrounding sales tax funds. A top priority is educating myself on what additional options there are for fund sources without adding a Town property tax.
B) Community Space/Green Space: I suggest creating more green space areas mixed into live-work-play communities. Green space can be a beautiful 70+ acre park, or green space can be smaller, tucked in areas that adjoin with daily destinations. Think about Braselton’s four geographic hubs: Downtown Braselton; the 53 Overlay; the 211 corridor; and Braselton West/Duncan Corners. Because these Braselton hubs span approximately 12+ square miles, are divided by I-85, and sit at the topographic foothills of the North Georgia Mountains, Braselton is not suited for a one-size-fits-all version of green space. Have you ever visited Vickery Village, The Forum, The Avalon, Pinewood Village, Suwanee Town Center and Sugar Hill? These communities illustrate different versions of how to live-work-play. Braselton should be proactively reaching out to these developers for interest in extending these types of projects.
C) Development and Traffic: Development and traffic are frequent companions. However, with intentional planning improving infrastructure that coincides or is ahead of approved development, Braselton can maintain high standards for its residents. This includes not only roads but improvements, so that residents can travel by foot, bike or golf cart.
D) Growth: Here are some questions I use as a filter for determining Smart Growth: (i) How does the proposed development alter Braselton’s Comprehensive Plan and Braselton’s Development Code? (ii) What impact does the proposed development have on the community? (iii) Does the development “fit” and make sense? (iv) Do we currently have the infrastructure to sustain the new development?
As future development decisions are made, we must focus beyond the present to ensure Braselton is a place that our children’s children will want to call home.
E) Blight: The number of warehouses including those that are vacant is one of the major present and future concerns for residents. Braselton needs to protect itself from blight. Please visit my website at www.joybasham.com under the tab “Q&A” for ideas on how Braselton can improve the warehouse concerns.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
My family consists of three beloved rescue dogs. I am a 6-year brain tumor survivor and have endured 19 surgeries and procedures over a 5-year period. As a result of complications from my tumor treatment, I’ve accepted my existing partial facial paralysis and other deficits as a reminder that obstacles are opportunities for personal growth and development. In addition, I’m blessed to say that I am Brain Tumor free!
I sat on the Board for the Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation and have recently stepped down to take on an employment roll with the Foundation to assist in planning events and working with sponsors and donors to raise money to fund research to find a cure for brain tumors. I am also an advocate for mental health awareness and brain tumor support and donate my time to animal rescue and adoption services.
As a former resident of Fayette County, downtown Atlanta, Buckhead, Brookhaven and Southern California, I have experienced both the luxuries and tribulations of city and suburban living. Creating a community with quality development that provides balance in people’s work-play lives will attract businesses and residents for years to come. Braselton deserves to be a community where citizens can travel by foot, bike or golf cart to our favorite shops, restaurants, trails and parks/green spaces. Braselton is a place we all call home and with thoughtful planning will be home for generations to follow.
You may find more about my candidacy at www.joybasham.com. I look forward to serving you on the Braselton Town Council, and I thank you for your support and interest in Braselton's future.
