Judge David Sweat ruled Oct. 2 that the recall efforts against Hoschton Mayor Theresa Kenerly and mayor pro tem Jim Cleveland can move forward.
Judge Sweat found that there are sufficient grounds against Kenerly and Cleveland to allow the recall to move to the next phase. The two had challenged the recall effort in court, which led to the Oct. 2 hearing.
Kenerly came under fire in May after another Hoschton City Council member disclosed that the mayor had told her she'd pulled an application for a city administrator job candidate because he was a black man and the town "wasn't ready for that."
Cleveland responded by defending Kenerly and voicing his personal views against interracial relationships.
When all that became public, the backlash in the small West Jackson town was fierce with numerous people filing ethics complaints and packing city hall calling on the two to resign. When that didn't happen, a group organized a recall push to have Kenerly and Cleveland removed from office.
In ruling that sufficient grounds exist for the recall, the judge opened the way for recall organizers to gather the signatures of 30-percent of voters which would in turn force a recall election in the town.
The three areas the judge found sufficient against Kenerly were: Regarding her pulling the job application; failure to oversee that a city ethics commission was established; and violating rules by not bidding out a project over $5,000.
One sufficient count was upheld against Cleveland, that he failed to establish a city ethics commission, which is the responsibility of the mayor pro tem. The complaint about Cleveland's interracial comments was pulled by the recall organizers at the hearing and wasn't part of the final decision. Judge Sweat also found that there were insufficient grounds against Cleveland over the bidding of a city project.
Recall organizers can now proceed with the next step in the process, attempting to collect signatures of 30-percent of the electorate in Hoschton within 30 days. Jackson County Board of Elections Chairman Eric Crawford said the new deadline will be calculated when the sponsors pick-up the recall petitions. The petition against Cleveland will not include the other two grounds initially proposed against Cleveland, according to Crawford.
KENERLY HEARING
During the 4-hour hearing, attorney Brandon Bowen argued Kenerly violated her oath of office by pulling the application of a candidate for city administrator because of race.
Bowen represented Mary Morrison, who was named chairperson of the recall effort. Morrison said she felt called to get involved after the story broke about Kenerly and Cleveland.
“I wanted to participate in some form,” said Morrison. “Because my grandkids are two African-Americans…. And the thought of them not being able to get a job when they’re older simply because they’re black really hurt me to the core.”
She said she wants justice in Hoschton and to get rid of the blemish on the city.
According to council member Hope Weeks, Kenerly presented three applications for finalists for city administrator during a March 4 closed session.
Following the meeting, Weeks said she spoke with Kenerly in the parking lot and said the mayor told her there was a fourth candidate, Keith Henry, who was “real good” but he was black and she wasn’t sure the city was “ready for that.” Both Weeks and council member Susan Powers said they were emailed Henry’s resume later that evening after the meeting.
Kenerly’s attorney, Tony Powell, argued the mayor’s actions speak louder than “what’s been published in the newspaper.” He argued Kenerly didn’t further interfere with Henry’s nomination after ultimately presenting the resume to the council.
But Weeks argued the line had already been crossed.
“Race should not be mentioned when someone is being hired — at all,” she said.
(Further discussion about the hiring practice was silenced when Judge Sweat sided with Powell on the privilege of conversations made in closed session.)
Powell also defended Kenerly’s comment made to Weeks, arguing they weren’t directed towards Henry, rather towards the citizens of Hoschton.
“What the statement clearly says is that he is a real good candidate,” said Powell. “And then it says, according to what I heard, was this question about she just didn’t think Hoschton was ready for that. It was not a statement about a candidate. It was not a statement about race or discrimination.”
But Judge Sweat noted Kenerly’s comment does express some consciousness of race in candidate selection. He ultimately found there were reasonable grounds for the allegation, along with the two other claims against Kenerly.
Those claims included that Kenerly failed to ensure an ethics commission was formed. Bowen argued while that may not be the exclusive responsibility of the mayor, Kenerly is charged with ensuring the performance of administrative duties across the town.
“Even if she is not the one who makes the appointments, she is responsible for making sure that it gets done,” said Bowen.
He added it doesn’t appear Kenerly ever attempted to ensure the mayor pro tem created an ethics commission.
“And because of that, the city residents who wish to file complaints can’t do so,” said Bowen. “They can file it, but nothing comes of it.”
Bowen argued it was also Kenerly’s responsibility to oversee that competitive sealed bids were solicited for projects over $5,000. Those projects included renovations to Hosch Hall and improvements to the stage alongside city hall. Those projects totaled over $30,000 and were reportedly completed by Cleveland, one of Cleveland’s associates, contractors and city employees.
