UPDATED:
Superior Court Judge Joe Booth has ordered the county elections board to reconsider a Hoschton City Council candidate's residency status. The decision was made following a March 11 court hearing.
The Jackson County Board of Elections previously voted to disqualify James Lawson as a candidate in the March 24 election, upholding a challenge against Lawson's residency.
Judge Booth’s decision vacates the election board’s vote to disqualify Lawson, until another vote is taken.
Meanwhile, the Hoschton City Council has cancelled its meetings scheduled March 11 and March 16. (A previous version of this story indicated that the city still planned to meet, but city leaders have since called the meetings off.)
"The City of Hoschton is waiting on the Board of Election hearing results before moving forward," according to city leaders.
Judge Booth did not comment on the legal status of Mayberry as a council member.
Read additional background here.
