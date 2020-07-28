Chief Judge of the Municipal Court of Lawrenceville Dennis T. Still will retire in December after 42 years of combined service in Gwinnett County as an attorney and judge.
Still was also presented The Glen Ashman Educational Achievement Award on June 19 by the Council for Municipal Court Judges at its annual summer meeting. The award was given, "in appreciation of continued contributions to academics and judicial education for municipal court judges throughout the State of Georgia." The award was presented virtually due to COVID-19 precautions.
Still was also the recipient of the council's Frost Ward Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.
“It has been a special honor and pleasure to be a part of the growth and progress of the City of Lawrenceville,” said Still. “The mayor and council have always supported me and the staff of the court. The city has a diligent and efficient court staff who strive daily to be of service to the citizens who appear in our court. The city has allowed me to work with the Municipal Judges Training Council of Georgia to share my training and experience with the other municipal court judges in Georgia. I am thankful that I have had the opportunity to serve the citizens of Lawrenceville for 40 years.”
Still joined the firm of Garner and Still, LLC, in 1978 and became the Chief Judge of the Municipal Court of the City of Lawrenceville in 1981 and an 11-term chairman of the Municipal Court Judges Training Council of Georgia. He is trustee of the Gwinnett County Law Library, past-president of the Gwinnett County Bar Association, a member of the Lawyers Club of Atlanta and the State Bar of Georgia, and past-president of the City Attorney’s Section of the Georgia Municipal Association. Still has also served the City of Dacula as city attorney and on the ethics board of the Town of Braselton.
“After 40 years it is time to allow a new judge to lead the Municipal Court of Lawrenceville,” said Still. “I am also retiring from the practice of law this year. I have been blessed with so many professional opportunities while serving as Judge of the Municipal Court of Lawrenceville.”
Still has served his community as an active Rotarian since 1982 and as past master of the Lawrenceville Masonic Lodge. He was on the Hospital Authority of Gwinnett County and has served as an elder in the Presbyterian Church. He and his wife have been married for 49 years and have one son.
The city will solicit interest from qualified candidates to fill the position in September.
