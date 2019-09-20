Judge David R. Sweat will hear the two recall challenges filed by Hoschton mayor Theresa Kenerly and mayor pro tem Jim Cleveland.
No hearing date had been announced as of press time.
The issue started after Kenerly allegedly pulled a candidate for the city administrator position because he is black and said the city wasn't "ready for that." Cleveland defended Kenerly in a news article and also expressed his views against interracial relationships.
In the months following, citizens have continuously called for their resignation and a number of ethics complaints have been filed against them.
A recall effort was also initiated and organizers submitted an application for a recall petition with the required 100 signatures in early September. Kenerly and Cleveland filed challenges in superior court on Sept. 6.
Sweat has heard numerous controversial cases in Jackson County in the past. He was a visiting judge for the Pendergrass whistleblower's trial in 2017, and for Steve Bryant's petition to challenge the Jackson County Board of Education Post 5 race after he lost to Don Clerici in 2018.
