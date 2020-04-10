Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is calling on citizens to not congregate at churches this Sunday for Easter due to the Coronavirus.
"To all Georgians celebrating Easter this Sunday, I am pleading with you to not attend any services in person," he said in a Good Friday news release. "If you attend worship services in person, you risk exposure to Coronavirus - potentially endangering your life, the lives of your neighbors, and your loved ones. I know this decision is difficult, but we will get through this together.”
Kemp also said his office had received reports that some people at drive-in church services were not staying in their vehicles and were congregating, visiting restrooms and letting their children out to play.
