Gov. Brian Kemp has deputized Georgia's sheriffs and their deputies to enforce his order to close non-essential businesses.
"Sheriffs...and their deputies are hereby authorized to enforce the closure of businesses, establishments, corporations, non-profit corporations or organizations in accordance with Executive Order 04.02.20.01," the order states.
The document instructs local sheriff's offices to "take reasonable steps to provide notice and a reasonable time to allow (those affected) the opportunity to comply with directions..."
Jackson County Sheriff Janice Magnum said Friday that deputies would not be stopping people at random to ask where they are going and would use a "common sense" approach to enforcing the governor's order.
See JCSO comments here
