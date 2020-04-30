Georgia's shelter-in-place order for those under age 65 and in good health will expire at midnight tonight (April 30) as the state attempts to reopen business activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he would allow the sheltering order to expire for many in the state. But for the ill and elderly, Kemp extended the sheltering order until June 12.
"To protect vulnerable populations, I will sign an order today requiring medically fragile and elderly Georgians to continue to shelter in place through June 12, 2020," Kemp said.
Kemp also said he is extending orders requiring nursing homes and similar facilities to continue with their restrictions and extra precautions since the virus has been especially deadly among the elderly.
"In addition, I will order long-term care facilities – including nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, and similar community living homes – to utilize enhanced infection control protocols, ensure safer living conditions, and protect residents and staff from coronavirus exposure."
The move comes after Kemp allowed some businesses to reopen last Friday. The virus has hammered the state's business community and many employees have been laid off or had hours or pay cut.
