The Supreme Court of Georgia has denied an appeal by Hoschton mayor Theresa Kenerly, challenging a decision made in a local court that allowed the recall effort against her to move forward.
Kenerly came under fire in May for reportedly not including a candidate for city administrator because he is black and she didn't think the city was "ready for that." In a news story, mayor pro tem Jim Cleveland defended Kenerly and expressed his views against interracial relationships.
The backlash against the two public officials was swift, with citizens filing numerous ethics complaints and calling for their resignations. When that didn't happen, a group of citizens began pursuing a recall.
Both Kenerly and Cleveland challenged the effort in the Superior Court of Jackson County, but visiting Judge David Sweat ruled they could both move forward. In response, Kenerly's attorney filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Georgia in October, but the request was denied.
RECALL MOVING FORWARD
Meanwhile, the recall effort against Kenerly and Cleveland has crossed the next hurdle in the process. Organizers have reportedly collected the required signatures of 30-percent of registered voters in Hoschton.
Once those signatures are verified by the Jackson County Board of Elections, a special election will he held on whether to remove Kenerly and Cleveland from office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.