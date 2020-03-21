CNN reported Saturday morning that country music star Kenny Rogers had died at his home in Sandy Springs. He was 81.
Rogers had connections to both Madison and Jackson counties. For a time, he had a large 983-acre farm in Madison County where he hosted a number of charity events over the years.
Later, he had a 150-acre lakeside estate in Jackson County. That property was sold in 2012.
