Longtime Hoschton employee and current city clerk Jennifer Harrison-Kidd has been appointed as the city’s new interim city manager, taking over for Shannon Sell who’d served in that position since early April.
The move is effective immediately.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 2:52 am
Longtime Hoschton employee and current city clerk Jennifer Harrison-Kidd has been appointed as the city’s new interim city manager, taking over for Shannon Sell who’d served in that position since early April.
The move is effective immediately.
Kidd-Harrison has been employed by Hoschton for a decade, first serving as an event coordinator before becoming city clerk nearly four years ago. Kidd-Harrison will continue in her city clerk duties while working as its interim city manager.
“I look forward to serving the community to the best of my ability,” she said of her new job.
The Hoschton City Council made the move Thursday (Sept. 1) after calling a meeting and holding a half-hour closed session. Prior to the vote, Mayor Lauren O’Leary said Sell, the city’s former mayor, had “set up the city beautifully” for Kidd-Harrison to take over.
Kidd-Harrison becomes the latest in a line of interim city managers as Hoschton leaders continue to search for a permanent city manager. Gary Fesperman was hired by the city as interim manager in May of 2020, followed by Joe Hayes in December of 2021 and then Sell in April. The city has been without a full-time city manager since the end of 2019 when former administrator Dale Hall resigned.
The city manager position came up at a recent town hall question-and-answer session when residents asked for an update on the search. Councilman James Lawson noted that Hoschton is one of 13 Georgia municipalities searching for a city manager, many of which can offer a higher salary than Hoschton.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.