The “interim” tag has been removed from Jennifer Kidd-Harrison’s job title.
Mayor Lauren O’Leary swore in Kidd-Harrison as Hoschton’s city manager at Monday’s (Jan. 16) city council meeting. Kidd-Harrison had served as interim city manager since Sept. 1.
“I am so grateful to have been promoted to city manager for the City of Hoschton,” Kidd-Harrison said. “It will be my honor and privilege to serve in this capacity. I look forward to working with Mayor O’Leary, city council, staff and our great citizens to make Hoschton a wonderful place to work, live and play.”
Kidd-Harrison, a Braselton native, has been employed by the City of Hoschton for a decade, first serving as an event coordinator before becoming city clerk nearly four years ago. Kidd-Harrison moved into the interim city manager role when she took over for Shannon Sell, who’d served as interim city manager since April.
Kidd-Harrison’s promotion to city manager comes after a series of interim managers led the city’s staff.
Hoschton hired Gary Fesperman as its interim manager in May 2020, followed by Joe Hayes in December 2021, and then Sell in April 2022 before Kidd-Harrison filled the position.
Kidd-Harrison becomes Hoschton’s first full-time city manager since the end of 2019.
Kidd-Harrison’s swearing-in was part of what was primarily a housekeeping meeting for Hoschton’s city council. Other moves included appointing Tracy Carswell as mayor pro-tem while approving councilman Adam Ledbetter and Mariya Bentz as new downtown development authority (DDA) members.
The council also approved all council committee appointments submitted by Mayor Lauren O’Leary and re-appointed all ethics board members that served in 2022.
Council committee leaders are:
O’Leary, council retreats.
Debbie Martin, economic development.
Scott Mims, parks and recreation.
Fredria Sterling, historic preservation committee.
The ethics committee members are Sam Waites, Brenda Chapman, Kim Sell, Chris Hardin, Josh Burdette and Austin Albers.
The council has moved its work session and regular meetings to 6 p.m. instead of 5:30 p.m.. Work sessions will remain on the second Thursday of each month, with the regular meeting held the following Monday.
In other business, the council:
•approved a curb and gutter variance allowing rolled curbs instead of vertical curbs for a 168-townhome development on Josh Pirkle Rd. The development is a portion of a larger project that includes 331 detached homes and light-industrial development.
•approved DDA meetings and times for 2023.
•approved historic preservation committee meetings and times for 2023.
•approved municipal court dates and times for 2023.
•agreed to a lease renewal with Hoschton Coffee Company for the space next to city hall.
•approved an amendment to its lease agreement with Four Brothers for the Hoschton train depot. The agreement extends the lease from one year to two years.
•passed personnel amendments that allow immediate health insurance eligibility to new council members, mayors and police officers.
•approved a $180 qualifying fee for city council races this year. Seats in Posts 2 (Carswell), Post 4 (Debbie Martin) and Post 5 (Ledbetter) are up for election.
