Hoschton's planning and zoning director Justin Kilgore has resigned.
Kilgore reportedly resigned a couple of weeks ago to take a job elsewhere.
Jennifer Kidd-Harrison, the city's event coordinator and public relations representative, said the town's staff is still processing permits and other planning-related items.
The city won't be able to fill Kilgore's vacated position until after the March 24 election. There are currently only two members on the city council, which keeps the council from a quorum, so it cannot hold a meeting to discuss personnel.
