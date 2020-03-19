The Jackson County School System will postpone kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year until its buildings re-open following closure to help reduce spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Originally set for April 1-2, the screening session and chance for children to meet the kindergarten teachers will be rescheduled after students return to JCSS's six elementary schools.
Parents are asked to register their intention to enroll their children for kindergarten by completing an online form, even if they already registered for the previously scheduled dates. The information provided will be used to contact parents by email to schedule a screening appointment once new dates are set.
All incoming kindergartners (children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 1) and their families are asked to take part, including those currently enrolled in pre-K classes in the Jackson County School System.
Learn more online at https://www.jacksonschoolsga.org/kindergarten-registration-postponed/ or contact Teresa Dearman by email at tdearman@jcss.us.
