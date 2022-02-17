According to a report from Atlanta Agent Magazine, Kolter Homes has hired former Serenbe Development Vice President and General Manager Jennifer Landers to serve as community director at Hoschton’s active-adult development, Cresswind Georgia.
Landers, who has has 22 years of experience in residential real estate, will oversee the community’s development, sales and homebuilding, according to Atlanta Agent Magazine.
Prior to working at Serenbe Development, Landers spent 17 years with master-planned communities developer Newland, serving as marketing manager and then regional marketing director before being promoted to vice president of operations.
Landers was honored by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association as the 2021 Council Chairman of the Year and the 2009 Marketing Director of the Year.
