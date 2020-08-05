Kolter Homes recently announced the addition of lifestyle director Nicole Jurovics at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes in Hoschton.
Jurovics, a member of First Service Residential and the previous lifestyle director at Cresswind Peachtree City, has set to work in the early stages of development to activate a lifestyle program that homeowners can access ahead of the community’s clubhouse completion.
Jurovics hopes to apply the success and experience she gained at Cresswind Peachtree City to develop Cresswind Georgia’s lifestyle program using the pillars of "fitness, nutrition and relationships." A diverse calendar of activities, events and resident-based social clubs are planned.
“In 2017, I started as lifestyle director at Cresswind Peachtree City ahead of the clubhouse’s completion, but the few existing homeowners had a willingness to start creating a community experience immediately,” Jurovics said. “So, we gathered for sunrise tai chi in the parking lot, sunset yoga on the lawn, outdoor concerts and small socials in the design center.”
Although the current environment will require Jurovics to get even more creative, she said she is committed to gathering safely, thoughtfully and even virtually as Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes grows roots and takes shape in the coming months and years. Since officially opening in early June, the community has already sold nearly 100 new homes to future Cresswind neighbors.
“I can’t wait to meet each of the homeowners, learn their interests and hobbies and create a vibrant and diverse schedule of classes and events,” Jurovics said. “What an incredible time to work toward a better future!”
Located in Hoschton, within the master-planned Twin Lakes development, Cresswind Georgia serves as the active adult component with 1,300 single-family home homes contributing to the community’s 2,600 total expected residences. Homes at Cresswind Georgia are priced from the mid-$200,000s to high $300,000s with flexible floor plans to accommodate a variety of active adult lifestyles.
Home designs range from approximately 1,400 to over 2,800 square feet of living space with two-to-five bedrooms, two-to-three baths and two- to three-car garages. Optional features include screened patios, sunrooms, golf cart garages, second-floor bonus rooms and basements, per plan.
Cresswind Georgia will feature an amenities package to include an indoor pool, fitness center, yoga studio, art and crafts studio with kiln, billiards and various social clubs. Planned outdoor amenities will include a resort-style pool, access to the property’s two lakes, an event lawn with amphitheater, tennis and bocce courts, walking trails and expansive pickleball center featuring 30+ pickleball courts, estimated to be the largest private pickleball complex in the state, capable of hosting major tournaments and events.
Kolter Homes staff is practicing social distancing and encourages guests to do the same. Staff are equipped with face masks and participating in daily temperature checks. Hand sanitizer stations and/or disinfectant wipes are also readily available at all office entries and throughout the decorated model homes.
To learn more about Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes or to make an appointment, visit www.CresswindGeorgia.com.
