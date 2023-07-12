Twin Lakes
Alp Sungu

Officials with Kolter Homes are still pursuing approval of a traffic signal at the intersection of Twin Lakes Blvd. and Hwy. 53 in front of the Twin Lakes-Cresswind subdivision.

According to Jennifer Landers, Community Director at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes, Kolter has submitted multiple drafts of its application to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) while its traffic signal design is under review by GDOT. Kolter began the application process in April.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.