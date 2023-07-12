Officials with Kolter Homes are still pursuing approval of a traffic signal at the intersection of Twin Lakes Blvd. and Hwy. 53 in front of the Twin Lakes-Cresswind subdivision.
According to Jennifer Landers, Community Director at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes, Kolter has submitted multiple drafts of its application to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) while its traffic signal design is under review by GDOT. Kolter began the application process in April.
“It’s one of those processes that takes multiple rounds of comments that come back and forth from GDOT,” Jennifer Landers said. “We are still in the process of waiting on final approval.”
Kolter hopes to hear a decision from the DOT by the end of the third quarter. If approved, the traffic light would be installed sometime in 2024.
Kolter performed a traffic study at the end of 2022. The traffic count from the study was just under the threshold to warrant a traffic signal, but Kolter moved forward with the application given the expected growth of Twin Lakes-Cresswind, which will eventually have 2,600 homes. A Publix supermarket is also being built in front of the subdivision.
Part of Kolter’s development requirement for Twin Lakes-Cresswind was to complete the traffic study and install a traffic light if one was warranted. Kolter will fund the cost of the traffic light, if approved.
