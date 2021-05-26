Duckyang recently announced it will invest $10 million in opening its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Jackson County. Duckyang is an electric mobility parts supplier of automotive battery modules and energy storage systems to SK Battery America (SKBA).
Duckyang's new 230,000 sq. ft. facility will be located at 284 Broadway Ave. in Braselton and will create 285 jobs in the area.
“It’s great to see Duckyang create high-paying, advanced automotive manufacturing jobs for the hardworking Georgians of Jackson County,” said Governor Brian Kemp in the announcement May 20. “Georgia is home to the best workforce training programs in the nation and has remained the number one state for business for the past eight years, so I’m confident Duckyang will find long-term success in Georgia.”
Headquartered in Ulsan, Korea, Duckyang supplies cockpit modules to customers around the world including Hyundai, Kia, Renault Samsung Motors, Genesis and Mobis. Cockpit modules are integrated auto parts comprised of more than 130 sub-components found near the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
Company leaders say that opening a facility in Georgia will allow Duckyang to better serve several of its automotive customers within the region.
“By entering the U.S. electric vehicle battery market with SKBA, we will have the opportunity to cooperate with many other automotive companies, including Hyundai and Kia Motors, that already have a manufacturing base in the U.S.,” said Dong-in Son, CEO of Duckyang Ind. Co. Ltd. “It is expected that we will have business expansion opportunities to supply not only electric vehicle parts but also interior parts, including the cockpit module, door trim panel module, and other flagship parts to global automakers based in the United States.”
The company will be hiring for positions in production, maintenance, logistics and warehouse management. Individuals interested in careers with Duckyang are encouraged to contact mgkim@dyauto.kr for additional information.
“The Town of Braselton looks forward to welcoming Duckyang to our community and is delighted to see a new manufacturing facility located in our town,” said Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott.
“As the automotive industry continues to move toward electric, great companies like Duckyang are helping Jackson County and the State of Georgia secure a place in the industry’s future,” said John Scott, Director of Economic Development for the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re very excited to welcome Duckyang to our community!”
Director of Korean Investment Yoonie Kim represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Jackson County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start and Georgia EMC.
“In Georgia, we’re focused on growing the entire electric mobility supply chain,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our strong relationships with SK Battery America and other Korean companies, such as Duckyang, are helping us do just that. This is also a great example of how we help our companies bring their suppliers to the state in order to secure their local supply of needed parts. I appreciate our partners in Jackson County for their support of these projects and look forward to seeing the new opportunities this will create locally and for the entire U.S. mobility sector.”
