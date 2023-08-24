Land is being secured for the site of a future West Jackson fire station.
The West Jackson Fire Board voted unanimously Tuesday (Aug. 22) to purchase up to seven acres on Sam Freeman Rd. from Hoschton Baptist Church at $50,000 per acre.
The West Jackson Fire Department, which services a rapidly growing area within Jackson County, is buying a portion of a 30-acre tract owned by the church to construct its third fire station.
West Jackson Fire Chief Ben Stephens estimated the department is at least five years away from building the facility.
Though the exact square footage is not yet determined, the station will be larger than the department’s Station No. 2 on Ednaville Rd. and house the department’s training facility. Plans also call for space to allow for potential collaborations with Jackson County Emergency Medical Services, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Stephens noted that the department’s 2024 budget included the first of three firefighters needed to staff the future station. He said the fire board asked the department to increase its daily staffing by one firefighter/EMT every other budget year to have personnel available to move into Station 3 upon the facility’s completion. These firefighters will work out of Station No. 1 until then.
According to its website, the West Jackson Fire Department, established in 1968, built its West Jackson Rd. location (Station No. 1) in 1974 and opened Station No. 2 in 2021.
The West Jackson Fire District covers 30 square miles.
