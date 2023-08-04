LCA

Shown is a rendering of Lanier Christian Academy's 88,000 square-foot academic building, scheduled for completion during the 2024-25 school year. 

Lanier Christian Academy (LCA) has broken ground Aug. 4 on its first permanent academic building on a 34-acre site next to its current location at Chestnut Mountain Church on Hwy. 53.

The school selected Charles Black Construction Company, based in Cleveland, Ga., as the contractor for the $18 million project, scheduled for completion during the 2024-25 school year.

