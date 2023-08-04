Lanier Christian Academy (LCA) has broken ground Aug. 4 on its first permanent academic building on a 34-acre site next to its current location at Chestnut Mountain Church on Hwy. 53.
The school selected Charles Black Construction Company, based in Cleveland, Ga., as the contractor for the $18 million project, scheduled for completion during the 2024-25 school year.
“We will soon be hearing the grinding motors of excavators as the first phase of Lanier Christian Academy’s long-awaited expansion project comes to life,” said Mark Collins, chairman of the LCA Board of Trustees, in a press release. “We’ve been blessed with continued growth at our school and great support throughout our journey with this project. After years of leasing space, our school will finally have a place to call home.”
The initial building phase includes the first of three floors of the 88,000 square feet academic building. The first floor will house the elementary school and have 15 classrooms, a gym for physical education, cafeteria, media center, music room and indoor playground.
Construction has already begun for a practice field on the site, for the school's football and soccer programs. The long-term construction plan includes a competition gym, an arts center/spiritual life chapel, a multipurpose building and an athletic complex on the new plot. In addition, there is also room for expansion of the academic building.
“We are excited for our students, families, faculty and staff,” Director of Institutional Advancement David Roberts said. “We’ll be building next door to our current campus, so we’ll see the progress daily.”
The school secured substantial funding through a bond financing plan approved by the Gainesville-Hall Development Authority and Hall County Board of Commissioners in 2020. The school will continue to raise money to fund the remainder of the academic building project, which will see the build-out of the second and third floors for middle and high-school grades.
Lanier Christian was formed in 2016 through the unification of North Georgia Christian School and Heritage Academy. Both schools had been in operation for more than 30 years, with NGCS originally named Westminster Christian School. The school draws students from 11 counties and has grown nearly 35 percent since 2020. The school, which serves K-12, has 533 students.
The estate of South Hall philanthropist Loyd Strickland donated more than half of the land for the new LCA campus. Strickland strongly supported establishing a Christian school for the area in the early 1980s when Westminster Christian School was founded.
“Mr. Strickland truly believed in the need for a Christian school in South Hall and after all these years, we will be fulfilling his vision on his land,” Al Gainey, Executive Director, Strategic Giving and Project Development.
