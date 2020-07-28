A large mixed-use development is being proposed in Braselton.
The project, which is planned on 40 acres on Jesse Cronic Rd., is set to go before a state review process. The property is located right off Jesse Cronic Rd. when turning off of Broadway Ave., next to the Free Chapel Braselton campus.
Braselton 38, LLC, plans to develop the property with multi-family, senior living, daycare, medical offices, self-storage and business service space. Specifically, the proposed “Jesse Cronic Tract” would include 360 multi-family units, 150 senior living units, 15,000 square feet of daycare use and 25,000 sq. ft. of medical office.
Given the size of the project, developers were required to submit a Development of Regional Impact application with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The state’s finding will be sent back to the town and town leaders can then consider the recommendation when the request comes for a rezoning.
If ultimately approved, the project could be completed by 2025.
The project’s estimated value at build-out is $108 million with estimated annual local tax revenues estimated at $1.55 million.
