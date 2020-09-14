Developers of a proposed large planned unit development project withdrew their application in Braselton this week.
FJH, LLC, had requested annexation and rezoning of 72 acres off Hwy. 53 at New Cut Rd. Plans for the site included 220 detached and attached rental residential units and 104,500 sq. ft. of retail/commercial/office space.
The request was withdrawn on Sept. 14.
