A proposed 246-lot subdivision in Braselton was nixed after it drew public pushback primarily over traffic fears.

The Braselton Town Council voted unanimously Monday (Aug. 8) to deny an annexation request for 91 acres on Hwy. 53 and New Cut Rd. for the project. The applicant, Abernathy Development Company, LLC, sought both annexation into the town and a residential (R-3) zoning for the subdivision.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.