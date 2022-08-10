A proposed 246-lot subdivision in Braselton was nixed after it drew public pushback primarily over traffic fears.
The Braselton Town Council voted unanimously Monday (Aug. 8) to deny an annexation request for 91 acres on Hwy. 53 and New Cut Rd. for the project. The applicant, Abernathy Development Company, LLC, sought both annexation into the town and a residential (R-3) zoning for the subdivision.
Eight residents spoke out against the development during the council’s Aug. 4 work session, warning of the potential traffic ramifications of a large subdivision situated at the heavily-used intersection.
“You can’t get out of there now without risking your life,” resident Dawn Owens said, noting two recent wrecks.
The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) plans to construct a roundabout at Hwy. 53 and New Cut Rd., but that didn’t alleviate residents’ concerns.
“Roundabouts do help, but they’re not the end-all to all problems,” resident Brent Blankinship said.
Water runoff from a large subdivision was among other concerns mentioned.
Abernathy’s initial proposal called for a traditional subdivision, but the developers switched plans to a 55-and-older gated community, leading them to seek multiple revisions to conditions placed on the project by the town planning staff. Those requests included reducing the minimum driveway length from 35 feet to 25 feet and reducing minimum lot sizes from 60 feet to 50 feet. Abernathy representatives said these changes would help cater more to senior-living spaces.
The Braselton’s planning commission on July 25 recommended approval of the project but with 15 conditions — none of which incorporated Abernathy’s revisions. The town council then followed with its Monday vote of denial, marking the second time in eight months the project has been rejected.
The council, in early December 2021, denied an annexation and rezoning request for the property from Abernathy when no council member made a motion to accept it.
Braselton — nor any other municipality that contracts Jackson County — will pay the county to run its elections. The provision was part of a new Jackson County service delivery strategy negotiated between the county and the cities and accepted by the Braselton Town Council Monday with an unanimous vote. The move will negate a recent decision made by the council to pay the county to handle elections.
In other business, the council:
•approved an alcohol license for Josh Gracek for a QuickTrip store at 5502 Hwy. 53 for package sales of wine and malt beverages, including Sunday sales.
•agreed to a fee structure for pump stations built by developers and turned over to the town to own and maintain.
•approved a three-year water purchase agreement with the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority. Town manager Jennifer Scott noted that the county’s fee has increased slightly. The town, however, will play the lowest fee of any wholesale buyer. The town will also continue negations with Barrow County for water purchases.
•accepted the nominations of Amy Bell (District 1) and Kevin Thompson (District 2) to serve on the town’s recently-formed police foundation.
•heard from Scott that the Mulberry riverbank stabilization project is progressing on schedule. Completion of the 18-month project is expected in the summer of 2023. Councilman Richard Harper mentioned possibly opening a portion of the riverwalk trail for resident use while the project continues. The town closed the riverwalk six months ago when the project commenced.
•heard that the Georgia Department of Transportation has no plans for road improvements to the intersection Hwy. 211 and Thompson Mill Rd. until widening of Hwy. 211 is complete. Meanwhile, Gwinnett County, which maintains that portion for Thompson Mill Rd., has no improvements planned for the road despite 900 apartments slated for construction there. Councilman Jim Joedecke expressed his displeasure with Gwinnett leadership over the matter. “I’m going to say this — I think they’re taking a dump on us,” Joedecke said. “ … I’m just really disappointed with county dumping all these apartments on us, and I don’t know how we avoid it.” Mayor Kurt Ward mentioned possibly holding a meeting with Gwinnett leaders to discuss the issue.
